Jordan Ayew has acknowledged the significant influence his older brother, Andre Ayew, and other senior players have had on his football career.

The Crystal Palace forward credits their mentorship and guidance as key factors in shaping his development as a professional footballer.



Jordan emphasized that Andre, along with other experienced teammates, provided valuable advice that helped him navigate challenges and improve his game over the years.

The bond between the Ayew brothers, rooted in their family’s rich footballing tradition, has played a vital role in Jordan’s progression.