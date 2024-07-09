Jordan Ayew joins Crystal Palace teammates for pre-season after wrapping up holidays in Ghana

Ghanaian footballer, Jordan Ayew, has returned to England following a holiday in his home country.

He rejoined his club, Crystal Palace, on Tuesday, July 9, and was seen participating in pre-season training.



Ayew, who played a crucial role for the Eagles last season, is determined to put in the hard work during pre-season to be in peak condition for the upcoming 2024/25 football season.



Along with his Crystal Palace teammates, Ayew is scheduled to head to Florida, USA, for an intensive pre-season training camp.

In the meantime, Ghanaian football star Mohammed Kudus has also arrived back in London and has begun pre-season training with West Ham United for the upcoming season.



