Jordan Ayew named Crystal Palace's Player of the Month for February

Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew, the Ghanaian forward, has been awarded the Crystal Player of the Month award for February, owing to his exceptional performance on the pitch.

This is his second win of the Cinch Player of the Month trophy this season, having previously secured the honour in August.



Ayew received over 54% of the total votes for his outstanding contributions, cementing his status as a fan favourite among Crystal Palace supporters.



Ayew's impressive skills were on full display during the previous weekend when he achieved a significant milestone in his career by playing his 200th game for Crystal Palace during their commanding 3-0 victory over Burnley.

In that match, Ayew scored a goal and provided an assist, taking his total goal contributions for the season to 10.



This performance follows Ayew's memorable goal against Everton at Goodison Park, which saw him nominated for the prestigious Premier League Goal of the Month award.



Despite facing tough competition for February's Player of the Month accolade, including from new arrival Adam Wharton, The Black Stars player's consistent excellence on the field ultimately made him the standout choice for the award.