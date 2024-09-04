Jordan Ayew not in Black Stars camp

Jordan Ayew

Source: 3news

Jordan Ayew is yet to join the Black Stars' camp ahead of their AFCON qualifier against Angola.

The team began training with 10 players in Accra before moving to Kumasi for more sessions with 22 players.



Ayew, who was expected to arrive on Tuesday night, was absent, while his Leicester City teammate Fatawu Issahaku joined early and participated in training and media duties.

The Ghana Football Association confirmed Ayew and Elisha Owusu as the only absentees.



Ghana aims to repeat her March 2023 victory over Angola in this upcoming match on September 5, 2024.



