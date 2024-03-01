Jordan Ayew's stunner against Everton nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month

Jordan Ayew celebrating his goal

Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew finds himself in the spotlight as his remarkable goal against Everton earns a nomination for the Premier League Goal of the Month award for February.

He scored the stunning goal during Palace's 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park, coinciding with Oliver Glasner's debut as Crystal Palace's new manager.



Ayew's goal, a result of a well-placed pass from Jean-Philippe Mateta, featured an unstoppable shot that found the back of the net on the right side of the post.



This standout moment marked Ayew's first goal since returning from representing the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire. Following his memorable goal against Everton, Ayew continued his impactful performance in Palace's 3-1 victory over Burnley, contributing another goal and providing an assist.

Ayew faces competition within his own team for the Goal of the Month award, with Jefferson Lerma also nominated for his impressive strike against Chelsea. Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo, with his winning goal against Wolves, is also in contention.



