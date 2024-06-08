Sports

Jordan Ayew’s substitution had a big impact against Mali – Bernard Tekpetey

Jordan Ayew Scored The Late Winner For Black Stars Jordan Ayew

Sat, 8 Jun 2024 Source: Footballghana

Bernard Tekpetey praised Jordan Ayew for his crucial impact in Ghana's victory over Mali in the World Cup qualifier.

Bernard Tekpetey praised Jordan Ayew for his crucial impact in Ghana's victory over Mali in the World Cup qualifier. Tekpetey suggested that Ayew should have started the game due to his significant contribution, emphasizing the importance of patience and the need for a striker who can hold the ball in a five-back formation.



Source: Footballghana