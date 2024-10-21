Sports

Jose Mourinho angered by questions after Fenerbahce draw

Jose Mourinho222.png Jose Mourinho did not take kindly to reporters' questions following Fenerbahce's 2-2 draw at Samsuns

Mon, 21 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Fenerbahce head coach Jose Mourinho expressed frustration with local media on Sunday after his side's 2-2 draw against Samsunspor, a result that saw them lose further ground in the race for the Super Lig title, with leaders Galatasaray extending their lead.

