Joseph Agbeko Foundation to stage New Generation Fight Night At Kitase, Peduase on Nov. 8

Screenshot 20241031 142134.png Joseph Agbeko

Thu, 31 Oct 2024 Source: Lighters Zone

The New Generation Fight Night, organized by the Joseph Agbeko Foundation, is rapidly increasing in popularity and visibility.

On November 8, 2024, the Kitase Basket Court in Peduase, Eastern Region, will host the New Generation Boxing Tournament, providing the community with exciting sports entertainment during their festival.

Benedict Badoo, a rising light heavyweight and nephew of Joseph Agbeko, known as the Fresh King, is set to make his professional debut against seasoned fighter George Amuzu.

