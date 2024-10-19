Joseph Aidoo describes Black Stars’ current situation as ‘shaky’

Joseph Aidoo

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo has expressed worries regarding the Black Stars' troubling situation as they risk missing the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in two decades.

The team currently occupies third place in Group F, having earned only two points from four games, without a single victory, and falling five points short of Sudan and ten points behind Angola.

If Sudan manages to secure a draw in their upcoming match, it would likely end Ghana's hopes of qualifying for AFCON.



