Joseph Painstil recovers from penalty miss to score as Genk beat Cukaricki

Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil scored again as KRC Genk strolled to a 2-0 victory over Cukaricki but failed to progress from Group F of the Europa Conference League.
Paintsil missed an early penalty but sealed victory for the Belgium giants finishing off a brilliant pass from Bilal El Khannouss in the second half.
Bryan Hynen gave Genk the lead in the first half with a fine finish in the 21st minute of the game.
Despite the victory, Genk finished a point behind Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros, who were held at home by Italian side Fiorentina.
Paintsil has now scored in back-to-back games for Genk, having netted in the 3-1 victory over KAS Eupen.
The 25-year-old has scored six goals and provided five assists across all competitions this season.
- Thomas Partey resumes full training for Arsenal after muscle injury
- Cluj recall Ghana's Carl Davordzie from FC Gloria loan
- Bayern Munich bid for 16-year-old Ghanaian Jonah Kusi-Asare
- Baba Rahman scores in back-to-back games for PAOK
- 'Injured' Mohammed Kudus in town, unavailable for Namibia friendly - Report
- Read all related articles