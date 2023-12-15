Sports

Joseph Painstil recovers from penalty miss to score as Genk beat Cukaricki

Joseph Paintsil Xz Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil

Fri, 15 Dec 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil scored again as KRC Genk strolled to a 2-0 victory over Cukaricki but failed to progress from Group F of the Europa Conference League.

Paintsil missed an early penalty but sealed victory for the Belgium giants finishing off a brilliant pass from Bilal El Khannouss in the second half.

Bryan Hynen gave Genk the lead in the first half with a fine finish in the 21st minute of the game.

Despite the victory, Genk finished a point behind Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros, who were held at home by Italian side Fiorentina.

Paintsil has now scored in back-to-back games for Genk, having netted in the 3-1 victory over KAS Eupen.

The 25-year-old has scored six goals and provided five assists across all competitions this season.

