Joseph Paintsil delighted to fulfill family's prediction with first MLS goal for LA Galaxy

Joseph Paintsil

Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil expressed his delight at scoring his first Major League Soccer (MLS) goal during the Cali Clasico against San Jose Earthquakes. The goal, which came with an assist, fulfilled a prediction made by his mother and sister.

Paintsil, who recently joined Los Angeles Galaxy from KRC Genk, played a crucial role in the team's 3-1 victory over San Jose. In his debut game, he won a penalty kick as Galaxy drew 1-1 with Inter Miami.



“For me, I’m really happy I scored my first goal. It means a lot to me also because my sister and my mum told me I was going to score today so I should just keep the faith and it just happened so the moment it happened, I just thought about them.”

During a post-match interview, the 26-year-old shared his happiness at scoring the goal and making his family proud. Paintsil's move to Galaxy followed his participation in the 2023 AFCON with Ghana's Black Stars.