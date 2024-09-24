Joseph Paintsil delighted to score tenth MLS goal as LA Galaxy beat Vancouver Whitecaps

Joseph Paintsil

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil has marked a significant milestone in Major League Soccer by scoring his tenth goal during a match between Los Angeles Galaxy and Vancouver Whitecaps.

In the 4-2 win against the Whitecaps on Sunday evening, Paintsil converted a well-placed pass from Gabriel Pec, contributing to his team's third goal.

This goal, his 11th in all competitions, brings his total to double digits for the regular season.



