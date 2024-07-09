Joseph Paintsil needs to get his sharpness back in decisive moments - LA Galaxy Coach

Greg Vanney, the head coach of Los Angeles Galaxy, recently discussed the performance of Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil following his return to action.

Paintsil had been sidelined due to a muscle injury but made his comeback in the Galaxy's 2-1 victory over Minnesota United.



Despite playing the entire match, Paintsil missed a key opportunity to score.



Vanney addressed this issue during a press conference, emphasizing the need for Paintsil to maintain top speed in his actions.

He acknowledged Paintsil's progress in terms of sprint repeatability but highlighted the importance of sharpness at full speed.



Vanney expressed confidence that Paintsil is on the right track and praised his positioning on the field.



With six goals and four assists in 19 games, Paintsil has been a valuable asset for LA Galaxy.