Joseph Paul Amoah selected flagbearer for Team Ghana at Paris Olympics

Joseph Paul Amoah won gold in the 200m men's event at the 2023 African Games

Source: GNA

Joseph Paul Amoah will be Ghana’s captain and flagbearer at the Paris Olympics from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Making his second Olympic appearance, Amoah will lead a team of nine athletes, including Fuseini Ibrahim, Isaac Botsio, Benjamin Azamati, Edwin Gadayi, Abdul Rasheed Saminu, Joselle Mensah, Harry Stacey, and Rose Yeboah.



Currently training in Strasbourg, France, Team Ghana will move to the Olympic Village on July 21.

The team aims to surpass their previous Olympic performance, where they won bronze in boxing, and secure Ghana's first track and field medal. Ghana has a total of five Olympic medals.



