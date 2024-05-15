Josh Acheampong scores for Chelsea U18 in PL national final defeat to Manchester Utd

Josh Acheampong

Josh Acheampong, a defender born in England with Ghanaian heritage, managed to score a consolation goal for Chelsea U18 during their 2-1 defeat against Manchester United U18 in the Premier League U18 national final on Tuesday night.

Acheampong, who played as a right-back, aimed to help his team secure the title by the end of the match.



The game, held at Stamford Bridge, saw Manchester United U18 take the lead with a goal from Ethan Wheatley in the 21st minute. Despite this setback, Acheampong equalized in the 47th minute, giving Chelsea hope for a comeback.

However, Manchester United U18 ultimately emerged victorious with a winning goal from Ethan Williams in the 54th minute.



As a result, Acheampong and his teammates missed out on claiming the Premier League U18 national cup this season, with Manchester United U18 being crowned champions.