Joshua future in doubt after mauling by dominant Dubois

Anthony Joshua Was Stopped For Just The Second Time In His Career.png Anthony Joshua was stopped for just the second time in his career

Sun, 22 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Daniel Dubois achieved a stunning victory over fellow British fighter Anthony Joshua, defeating him in five rounds and propelling himself into international fame before a crowd of 96,000 at Wembley Stadium.

The 27-year-old knocked Joshua down several times, successfully defending his IBF heavyweight title and leaving his opponent's career in jeopardy.

Dubois, hailing from London, finished Joshua, 34, with a remarkable counter right hook, marking the most significant triumph in his 24-fight career.

