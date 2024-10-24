Joshua will fight Fury or Dubois next - Hearn

Dubois beats Joshua inside five rounds to retain title

Source: BBC

Anthony Joshua is set to fight either Daniel Dubois or Tyson Fury next, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn.

The 35-year-old Brit suffered his fourth career loss when he was stopped by IBF champion Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September.



Meanwhile, Fury, who has been frequently associated with a potential showdown against Joshua, is scheduled to face unified champion Oleksandr Usyk on December 21, following his defeat to Usyk in May.

Hearn remarked to BBC Sport that despite the recent knockout loss, Joshua is in a favorable position.



