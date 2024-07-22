Juan Mata links up with former Chelsea teammate Michael Essien at Nordsjaelland

Juan Mata (L) and Michael Essien

Source: Footballghana

Juan Mata, the Spanish international, has reunited with his former Chelsea teammate Michael Essien at FC Nordsjaelland.

They previously played together at Chelsea, where they achieved success and won multiple titles.



Mata and Essien were key players in Chelsea's UEFA Champions League victory in 2012 under manager Roberto di Matteo.

Recent reports suggested that the 36-year-old Mata is preparing for a comeback after being seen at Nordjaelland, where Essien is currently working as an assistant coach.



However, the club has released a statement denying these reports and clarifying that Mata is simply training with the team.



Read full article