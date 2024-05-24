Juju exists in football but doesn't determine results - Ex-Kotoko captain

Michael Akuffu

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Asante Kotoko captain Michael Akuffu has acknowledged the existence of black magic, commonly referred to as 'juju', in football, particularly in the intense rivalry between Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

Akuffu shared his personal experiences and highlighted the impact of juju on players, although he emphasized that it does not ultimately determine the outcome of matches.

During an interview on Akoma FM in Kumasi, Akuffu expressed his initial scepticism about juju until he encountered its effects during a Super Clash against Hearts of Oak.



