Juventus Academy Ghana ends first season with graduation ceremony

Juventus Academy

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Juventus Academy Ghana celebrated the end of a successful season with a special ceremony, commending the players for their dedication and passion for the sport.

The ceremony, which took place at the academy's grounds, highlighted the commitment and hard work that propels the academy towards excellence.

A key moment of the event was the awarding of certificates to the young athletes who have shown immense dedication in improving their skills during the season.



