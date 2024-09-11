Sports

Juventus Next Gen coach hints at quick promotion for Felix Afena-Gyan after stunning debut

456786 Felix Afena-Gyan

Wed, 11 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Juventus Next Gen manager Paolo Montero has suggested that Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan may soon be elevated to the senior team following an impressive debut performance.

Afena-Gyan, who is on loan from Cremonese for the 2024/25 season, made a notable impact in his first match with the Next Gen squad, scoring a remarkable goal in a 3-1 defeat against Catania in Serie C.

Although the team lost, the 21-year-old shone brightly with a striking goal, providing a consolation for the Bianconeri.

