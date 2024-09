Scott McTominay joined Napoli from Manchester United in August after 22 years at Old Trafford

Source: BBC

Juventus and Napoli failed to capitalize on the opportunity to ascend to the top of Serie A, ending in a goalless draw in Turin.

The match at Allianz Stadium resulted in Torino, who triumphed 3-2 against Hellas Verona on Friday, maintaining their position at the top.

Napoli's Scott McTominay nearly scored just before the half-hour mark with a shot from the edge of the box, but it was saved by Michele di Gregorio.



Read full article