Juventus starlet reveals why he left Bayern Munich

Juventus prospect Kenan Yildiz made a significant choice in his development as a footballer by leaving Bayern Munich to join the Turin club, drawn by a project he found compelling.

This decision has proven beneficial, as Yildiz spent a season with Juventus Next Gen before being promoted to the first team, where he has been playing regularly under coach Massimiliano Allegri.

In the 2023/2024 season, the Turkey international featured in 27 matches for the senior squad and scored during his first Serie A start against Frosinone in December 2023.



Read full article