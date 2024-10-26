Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Juventus starlet reveals why he left Bayern Munich

Screenshot 20241026 113218.png Kenan Yildiz

Sat, 26 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Juventus prospect Kenan Yildiz made a significant choice in his development as a footballer by leaving Bayern Munich to join the Turin club, drawn by a project he found compelling.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live