KGL Millennium Marathon: Transforming Ghana’s sports and tourism landscape over a decade

Mon, 3 Jun 2024 Source: Apexnewshub
The Millennium Marathon, established a decade ago in Accra, Ghana, aimed to foster health, fitness, and global unity through sports. It sought to showcase Ghana as a top sports tourism spot.
The annual event, initiated in 2015, focuses on organizing a high-quality sports and tourism experience that promotes well-being and strengthens bonds within families and communities.
The inaugural race drew a large crowd, setting a strong base with its efficient management and eager involvement.
