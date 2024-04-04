Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs shot dead in car hijacking

Luke Fleurs

Luke Fleurs, a South African footballer, was tragically killed in a car hijacking incident, according to his team. The incident occurred on Wednesday night at a petrol station in the suburb of Florida, Johannesburg.

While waiting to be attended to, the 24-year-old was approached by unidentified gunmen who demanded him to exit the vehicle. Following the shooting, one of the suspects fled the scene with Fleurs' car.



Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, a spokesperson for the Gauteng police, stated that the suspects brandished a firearm, forced Fleurs out of his vehicle, and shot him once in the upper body.

Kaizer Chiefs, his team, expressed their sorrow over the loss and assured that the police were handling the investigation. Further information will be provided in due course.