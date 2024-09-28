Sports

Kamaldeen Sulemana ruled out of Southampton’s clash against Bournemouth

Kamaldeen Sulemana124577.png Kamaldeen Sulemana

Sat, 28 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana will be unavailable for the upcoming league fixture against AFC Bournemouth on Monday, September 30, as he continues to recover from an injury.

During a pre-match press conference, Southampton manager Russell Martin announced that the Ghanaian winger, who picked up the injury in preseason, remains out of action.

Sulemana has not featured in the 2024-2025 season and has faced ongoing injury challenges since his transfer to Southampton from Stade Rennais in January 2023.

Source: Ghanasoccernet