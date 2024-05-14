Kamaradini Mamudu is the best right-back in the top flight - Nana Darkwah Gyasi

Kamaradini Mamudu

According to Nana Darkwah Gyasi, a prominent commentator for the Ghana Premier League, Medeama defender Kamaradini Mamudu is the top right-back in the league.

With six years of experience as the lead commentator for StarTimes, Darkwah Gyasi believes that Mamudu's exceptional skills and consistent performance set him apart from other players in his position.



Darkwah Gyasi praises Mamudu's composure, intelligence, consistency, goal-scoring ability, and overall performance, stating that he is unmatched by any other right-back in the league.



Darkwah Gyasi suggests that if Ghana is in need of a right-back and competition for the national team, they should look no further than Mamudu.

He emphasizes that Mamudu's current form makes him an ideal candidate for the World Cup qualifiers.



However, Darkwah Gyasi acknowledges that the final decision lies with the national team coach, Otto Addo.



Mamudu has made a significant impact since joining Medeama from Tamale City FC, impressing both his former coach and fans with his exciting potential and remarkable style of play.