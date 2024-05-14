Kamaradini Mamudu receives massive endorsement for Black Stars call-up

Kamaradini Mamudu

Nana Darkwah Gyasi, the prominent Premier League television commentator in Ghana, has presented a compelling argument for the inclusion of Kamaradini Mamudu, the defensive maestro of Medeama SC, in the Black Stars squad.

Gyasi firmly believes that Mamudu is the standout right-back in the Ghana Premier League this season.



Gyasi confidently asserts, "If Ghana is in search of a right-back and desires healthy competition for that position, they need not look any further than this talented player from Medeama. Having observed all the right-backs in the league, I can confidently say that none of them even come close to his level of performance!"



While Gyasi acknowledges that the ultimate decision lies with the Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, he emphasizes that Mamudu is currently in exceptional form and is a force to be reckoned with.



Gyasi believes that this is the opportune time to have our most in-form players for the World Cup qualifiers. He concludes by stating, "I can only offer a genuine and honest opinion, but the final decision rests with the national team manager."

Ghana's national team, the Black Stars, will resume their campaign in June with two crucial matches in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



They are scheduled to face Mali and the Central African Republic on June 6 and June 10 respectively.



Currently occupying the 4th position in Group I standings of the African qualifiers, the Black Stars will require a formidable squad to secure victories in all upcoming matches.