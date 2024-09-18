Kamindu hits another ton to near Bradman mark

Kamindu has scored 809 runs in 11 innings in Tests

Source: BBC

Kamindu Mendis maintained his impressive debut in Test cricket by achieving his fourth century on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand in Galle.

Kamindu Mendis maintained his impressive debut in Test cricket by achieving his fourth century on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand in Galle. The 25-year-old left-handed batsman, who previously recorded a century and two fifties in the recent England series, helped Sri Lanka reach 302-7 with a score of 114 off 171 deliveries. Mendis has now accumulated four centuries in his first seven Tests and has tallied eight scores of 50 or more across 11 innings.





Read full article