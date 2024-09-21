Kane breaks Bundesliga record as Bayern cruise at Bremen

Kane has scored 41 goals in 36 Bundesliga games

Source: BBC

Harry Kane set a new record as the highest-scoring English player in Bundesliga history by scoring his 41st league goal for Bayern Munich during their 5-0 victory over Werder Bremen.

The match saw Michael Olise and Jamal Musiala put Bayern ahead with two goals by halftime, before Kane found the net with a shot from the edge of the box, beating Werder's goalkeeper Michael Zetterer.

This milestone goal elevated Kane past Jadon Sancho, who had previously scored 40 goals in the Bundesliga while playing for Borussia Dortmund.



