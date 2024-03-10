Karela United beats Asante Kotoko in league showdown

This is Karela's second consecutive victory over Kotoko

Karela United secured a crucial league victory over Asante Kotoko at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex in Nalerigu, with Giyasu Ibrahim's 62nd-minute goal marking the difference between both sides.

Karela's second consecutive victory over Kotoko followed their FA Cup triumph last month.



Kotoko entered the game hoping to secure a win and join Ghana Premier League leaders Samartex at the top of the table. However, Karela United's high-intensity and motivated play throughout the match proved too much for Kotoko.



Despite Kotoko's efforts to gain momentum, Karela's defence held strong, and Ibrahim's powerful header from a corner kick sealed the deal for Karela.



Karela United's victory moved them up to 13th place on the league table, four points clear of the relegation zone.

Kotoko, on the other hand, risks dropping from their current second position if their close competitors secure wins in their remaining games.



The win is a testament to Karela United's resilience and determination, as they showed that they can compete with the best teams in the league. Their performance will surely boost their confidence as they approach the remainder of the season.



For Kotoko, the loss serves as a wake-up call, highlighting the need to refocus their energy on securing positive results in their upcoming matches.



Karela United's success can be attributed to its tactical discipline, solid defence, and effective use of set-pieces. Their high pressing and accurate passing created several chances, and Ibrahim's goal was the result of their persistent efforts.