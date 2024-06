Karela United players celebrate after securing a win against Samartex FC

Source: Footballghana

Karela United secured a crucial victory against champions FC Samartex, boosting their chances of avoiding relegation.

They now sit in 13th place with 43 points, while Samartex maintains the top spot with 58 points.

Welbeck Takyi's header and Abdul Latif's penalty ensured a 2-0 lead for Karela United at halftime.



