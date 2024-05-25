Karela United secure victory over 2-1 Nsoatreman FC

Karela United players celebrate after securing a win against Nsoatreman

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Karela United showcased their dominance once again as they triumphed over Nsoatreman FC in a thrilling match at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex.

The team was determined to secure a victory and distance themselves from the relegation zone.



In the 16th minute, Welbeck Takyi's goal provided Karela United with a crucial lead, which they held onto until halftime.

However, Nsoatreman FC fought back in the second half, with Collins Kofi Cudjoe scoring the equalizer in the 55th minute.



Nevertheless, Karela United quickly regained their advantage, with Fataw Mohammed scoring the winning goal in the 66th minute.



Read full article