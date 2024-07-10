Sports

Karim Zito backs Kwesi Appiah to focus despite calls for his resignation

Kwesi Appiah 1 1140x815 Kwesi Appiah

Wed, 10 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Abdul Karim Zito, the head coach of Dreams FC, has expressed his support for Kwesi Appiah in light of the criticism surrounding his dual role as a coach and a member of the Executive Council (ExCo) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

