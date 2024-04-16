Karim Zito disagrees with calls for Prosper Narteh Ogum’s sacking

Prosper Narteh Ogum

Dreams FC head coach, Abdul Karim Zito, has expressed his opinion on the recent developments at Asante Kotoko, stating that it would be unwise for the Ghanaian giants to part ways with coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Following Dreams FC's 2-0 victory over Kotoko in Dawu, extending the Porcupine Warriors' winless streak to seven games, Zito shared his thoughts on the matter. He believes that Ogum is a competent coach and disagrees with calls for his dismissal.



Zito emphasized that in football, there are ups and downs, and the current situation with Ogum falls under the category of a negative moment.



He urged all stakeholders, including the playing body and management, to support Ogum until the end of the season. Zito believes that it is not the right time to make any changes to the team, and the current squad should be allowed to finish the season.

The coach also highlighted the fear of failure among the players, which he observed during their match against Kotoko. He expressed concern that if the situation does not improve, the players may even pretend to be injured to avoid playing.



Zito acknowledged that winning the league may no longer be a realistic goal for Kotoko this season, but their focus should be on avoiding relegation.



Asante Kotoko currently sits in eleventh place on the Ghana Premier League table with 33 points from 26 matches. They will face log leaders Samartex in their upcoming match on matchday 27.