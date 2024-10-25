Sports

Karim Zito happy for Kwesi Appiah after 2024 CAF Coach of the Year nomination

Fri, 25 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has praised James Kwesi Appiah following his nomination for the CAF Coach of the Year award.

