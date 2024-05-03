Karim Zito has earned his respect among our coaches - Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku has commended the exceptional work of Dreams FC head coach Karim Zito.

The Ghanaian tactician has played a crucial role in the success of Dreams FC in both the MTN FA Cup and the CAF Confederation Cup.



Under his guidance, the club from Dawu made an impressive run in the CAF Confederation Cup, reaching the semi-finals despite lacking experience in continental inter-club competitions.



Reflecting on Coach Karim Zito's achievements, Kurt Okraku emphasized the importance of giving the coach the respect he deserves.



"When I witness his work and listen to him speak, it evokes a sense of emotion because I have known him for a long time. He has earned the respect of our coaches, and it is crucial that we accord him the respect he deserves," President Simeon-Okraku stated, as quoted on the Ghana FA website.

Kurt Okraku further added, "With his extensive experience as a former international player, coaching various prominent clubs in Ghana, winning the WAFU Tournament, the AFCON Tournament, and qualifying Ghana for the 2021 World Cup (which was unfortunately canceled), as well as winning the FA Cup and guiding Dreams to the semi-finals of the CAF Inter-Club competition for the first time in 20 years by a Ghanaian club, he truly deserves praise."



Although Dreams FC has been eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup, they are determined to defend their MTN FA Cup title.



Recently, Coach Karim Zito and his team secured a place in the semi-finals of the domestic cup competition by defeating Soccer Intellectuals with a 1-0 victory.