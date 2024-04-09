Karim Zito praises Kurt Okraku for crucial role in CAF Confederations Cup campaign

Kurt Okraku

Dreams FC's impressive progress in the CAF Confederation Cup has been greatly supported by the unwavering belief and backing of Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku, as stated by coach Abdul Karim Zito.

The team, known as the "Still Believe" lads, has surpassed expectations by reaching the semifinals in their debut appearance in the tournament, thanks to a thrilling victory over Stade Malien of Mali.



This remarkable feat signifies a significant milestone for Ghanaian football, with Dreams FC poised to represent the country proudly in the later stages of the competition.



Coach Karim Zito commended Kurt Okraku for his crucial role in their journey, emphasizing the president's steadfast faith in the team and his decision to allow them to participate in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Despite facing initial opposition from the directors, Zito revealed that Kurt's support was instrumental in their success, stating, "The directors were against it, but Kurt stood by us, and I believe we have not let him down."



As Dreams FC prepares to take on either Zamalek SC or Future FC in the semifinals, their exceptional performance has not only secured their place in history as the first Ghanaian club to progress beyond the initial stage of a CAF Interclub competition in two decades but has also propelled them into uncharted territory as they aim for continental glory.



The team's ability to exceed expectations and instill hope among football fans nationwide serves as a testament to the strength of belief, perseverance, and unwavering support.