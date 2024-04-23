Karim Zito reveals tactical approach for reverse fixture against Zamalek

Karim Zito

The head coach of Dreams Football Club, Karim Zito, has shared his strategy for the upcoming second-leg match against Zamalek FC.

Following a goalless draw in the first leg in Egypt, both teams are gearing up for a crucial showdown in Ghana.



Coach Karim Zito emphasized that his team will adopt an attacking style of play for the decisive fixture.



He mentioned that they will not repeat the defensive approach from the previous game, as a 1-0 scoreline might not be favourable.

With the home advantage on their side, Dreams FC aims to capitalize on playing in front of their supporters at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



The match is scheduled for Sunday, April 28.