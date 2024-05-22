Kasim Adams leaves Hoffenheim after contract expiration

Kasim Adams

TSG Hoffenheim and Ghana defender Kasim Nuhu Adams have reached a mutual agreement to go their separate ways, as announced by the Bundesliga club on Tuesday. The 28-year-old's contract, which has now expired, will not be extended.

Adams initially joined Hoffenheim in 2018 from BSC Young Boys in Bern. Unfortunately, his time with the team was marred by injuries, resulting in only 13 Bundesliga appearances during his first season. In search of more playing time, Adams was loaned to Fortuna Düsseldorf for the 2019/20 season.



His most recent loan spell was with FC Basel during the 2022/23 season, where he contributed to the Swiss team's journey to the semi-finals of the Conference League.

Alexander Rosen, the club's managing director, expressed regret over the unsatisfactory outcome of Adams' time at Hoffenheim, stating, "Regarding Kasim, we must acknowledge that the partnership did not yield the desired results from a sporting perspective." Despite his consistent professionalism, Adams' tenure with the club lacked significant sporting achievements.



Throughout his time at Hoffenheim, Adams made 29 Bundesliga appearances, three DFB Cup appearances, two Champions League appearances, and four Europa League appearances.