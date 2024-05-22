Kasim Adams leaves TSG Hoffenheim following contract expiration

Kasim Adams

TSG Hoffenheim and Kasim Adams, the Ghanaian defender, have reached a mutual agreement to go their separate ways, as confirmed by the Bundesliga club on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old's contract has expired and will not be extended.



Adams joined Hoffenheim in 2018 after moving from BSC Young Boys in Bern. Unfortunately, his time with the team was marred by injuries, limiting him to just 13 Bundesliga appearances in his first season.



Seeking more playing time, Adams was loaned to Fortuna Düsseldorf in the 2019/20 season and later to FC Basel in the 2022/23 season, where they reached the semi-finals of the Conference League.

During his time with Hoffenheim, Adams played in a total of 29 Bundesliga matches, three DFB Cup games, two Champions League games, and four Europa League games.



Alexander Rosen, the club's managing director, expressed regret over the lack of success during Adams' time at the club, stating, "In Kasim's case, we have to admit that the partnership did not yield the desired results from a sporting perspective."



"Despite his professionalism and dedication, his time with us did not produce many sporting highlights," he added.