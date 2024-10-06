Kelvin Ofori strikes twice in Spartak Trnava big win

Kelvin Ofori marked his first goals of the season in the Slovakian Nike Liga as FC Spartak Trnava triumphed over FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova with a commanding 4-0 win on Saturday. The 23-year-old forward netted two goals, playing a crucial role in Trnava's success at the Zelpo Arena during the round 10 match.

Ofori opened the scoring just before halftime, finishing off a well-placed pass from Czech midfielder Erik Daniel. He then added a second goal ten minutes into the second half, assisted by Milos Kratochvil, extending Trnava's lead.



Daniel also contributed to the scoreline in the 66th minute, further solidifying the visitors' dominance. Robert Pich, who came on for Ofori in the 71st minute, capped off the match with a goal in stoppage time.

Since the start of the 2024-25 season, Ofori has been performing well, tallying three goals in six matches across all competitions.