Kelvin Ofori strikes twice in Spartak Trnava big win

Screenshot 20241006 091241.png The 23-year-old bagged a brace to help Trnava secure a win over FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova

Sun, 6 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kelvin Ofori marked his first goals of the season in the Slovakian Nike Liga as FC Spartak Trnava triumphed over FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova with a commanding 4-0 win on Saturday. The 23-year-old forward netted two goals, playing a crucial role in Trnava's success at the Zelpo Arena during the round 10 match.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live