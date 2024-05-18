Kenpong's football academy expands reach with European partnership

Kennedy Agyepong (Left) and Markus Kristoffer Hansen

Kennedy Agyepong, a well-known Ghanaian business tycoon and football administrator, affectionately known as Kenpong, has taken a bold step towards expanding his football academy's presence in the European market.

Situated in Winneba, the Kenpong Academy has received significant investment, boasting top-notch facilities and a team of dedicated professionals who are committed to nurturing young talent.



In his quest to elevate the academy's reputation, Kenpong has formed a strategic partnership with Sønderjyske, a recently promoted Danish Premier League club.



During a recent visit to Denmark, Kenpong met with Markus Kristoffer Hansen, the CEO/President of Sønderjyske, to finalize this ambitious agreement.



As per the partnership, the Kenpong Academy will act as a feeder club, grooming promising players for the Danish team.



This collaboration signifies a major milestone in Kenpong's vision to bridge the gap between African talent and European football opportunities.

"We are delighted to further expand our connections with Europe, and with this exciting new partnership, the academy is poised for remarkable growth," expressed Kenpong, showcasing his enthusiasm for the collaboration.



The trip to Denmark also provided an opportunity for Kenpong to meet with Ghana's President, Nana Akufo-Addo, alongside distinguished dignitaries such as the Danish Ambassador to Ghana, Tom Norring, and Ghana's Ambassador to Denmark, Sylvia Annoh.



President Akufo-Addo commended Kenpong's initiative in supporting youth development and pledged his support for foreign clubs investing in Ghana.



As part of the partnership agreement, the Kenpong Academy will send a team to Denmark every year to participate in a soccer tournament, providing invaluable exposure to European football standards for the academy's players.



Kennedy Agyepong hinted at more collaborations in the works, showcasing his unwavering dedication to securing opportunities for the academy's growth.