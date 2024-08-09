Sports

Kevin Danso on target for RC Lens in preseason friendly win over FC Versailles 78

Kevin Danso 333 Kevin Danso

Fri, 9 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso showcased an exceptional performance, contributing significantly to RC Lens's triumph over FC Versailles 78 in a preseason friendly match.

