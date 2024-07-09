Kevin Paredes and Griffin Yow named to U.S. Olympic men’s soccer team

Kevin Paredes

Source: Apexnewshub

Kevin Paredes and Griffin Yow, two soccer players hailing from Northern Virginia, started their careers in D.C. United homegrown players before making the move to Europe. They have been selected to represent the U.S. men's squad at the Paris Olympics, joining 16 other players in the 16-nation tournament limited to those 23 and under, with three exceptions per team.





