Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Kildunne urges Red Roses to realise off-pitch dreams

Screenshot 20241009 061742.png Kildunne has scored four tries in England's WXV campaign so far

Wed, 9 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Ellie Kildunne has urged her England teammates to leverage their success in women's rugby to achieve their aspirations beyond the sport.

At 25, she has made a significant impact this year, scoring 14 tries in nine matches and earning the Six Nations player of the tournament accolade, establishing herself as a key player for the Red Roses.

Outside of rugby, Kildunne has initiated a podcast with fellow player Jess Breach, created a clothing line focused on advocacy, launched a creative platform for female athletes, and showcased her talents in modeling and photography from both in front of and behind the camera.

Read full article

Source: BBC