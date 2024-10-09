Kildunne urges Red Roses to realise off-pitch dreams

Kildunne has scored four tries in England's WXV campaign so far

Source: BBC

Ellie Kildunne has urged her England teammates to leverage their success in women's rugby to achieve their aspirations beyond the sport.

At 25, she has made a significant impact this year, scoring 14 tries in nine matches and earning the Six Nations player of the tournament accolade, establishing herself as a key player for the Red Roses.

Outside of rugby, Kildunne has initiated a podcast with fellow player Jess Breach, created a clothing line focused on advocacy, launched a creative platform for female athletes, and showcased her talents in modeling and photography from both in front of and behind the camera.



