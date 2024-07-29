Kitare Soccer Master FC crowned champions of Nkwanta South Division Division Three League

Kitare Soccer Master FC FC has qualified for the Middle League after being crowned champions in Nkwanta South of the 2023/24 Division Three league.

Kitare Soccer Master FC emerged as champions of the 2023/24 Nkwanta South Division Three League after winning 7 games, drawing 5 matches, and two losses with 26 points. They went 7 matches unbeaten in the first round .



After a gruelling season of intense matches and fierce competition, the team emerged triumphant, cementing its status as one of the top football clubs in the district. The players' hard work and dedication to the sport have paid off, and they are now ready to face the difficulties that await them in the next chapter of their football careers.



The Club, led by talented coach Feel Free and assisted by Wuresah, has displayed exceptional collaboration and strategic prowess this season.



Their unified playing style and good communication on the pitch have helped them defeat strong opponents while routinely delivering outstanding performances. The club's success is due to the devotion and discipline taught by the coaching staff, which provides a solid platform for the players to thrive and attain their full potential.

Winning the trophy is not only a huge accomplishment for Kitare Soccer Masters, but it is also an important milestone for the community it represents, which is Kitare. The team's accomplishment fills the fans with pride and enthusiasm since they have been passionate supporters throughout their journey. The community rallies around their favourite football club, eagerly awaiting the forthcoming season and hoping to see the club's continuous growth and success.



As the Club steps onto another stage, they understand that the competition will be tougher and the stakes higher. However, with their unwavering determination, passion for the game, and a strong roster of talented players, they are ready to face any challenges that come their way.



This marks the beginning of a new era filled with exciting opportunities and the potential to make a lasting impact in Ghanaian football.



Nsegye Eliajah has been voted the 2023/2024 Best Player of the league while Coach Feel Free has also been adjourned as the best coach of the league.



