Kitare Soccer Master FC crowned champions of Nkwanta South Division Division Three League

IMG 20240729 WA0003 The club has displayed exceptional collaboration and strategic prowess this season.

Mon, 29 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kitare Soccer Master FC FC has qualified for the Middle League after being crowned champions in Nkwanta South of the 2023/24 Division Three league.

