Man United winger Alejandro Garnacho has praised his teammate Kobbie Mainoo as the club's top player following his impressive performance in the FA Cup final.

The two young players were responsible for scoring the Red Devils' two goals in their 2-1 victory over Man City on Saturday.



Mainoo's winning goal was the result of a beautiful team move, with Marcus Rashford providing the assist to Garnacho, who then found Bruno Fernandes.



Mainoo calmly finished the play, securing the victory for United. Garnacho expressed his delight for Mainoo, describing him as the best player in the squad and highlighting their strong friendship.

He also emphasized the team's unity and determination, stating that despite facing doubt from others, they fought hard and played the game of their lives. Mainoo's consistent performances throughout the season have made him a key player for Man United, shining brightly among the team.



As a result, he has earned a place in England's provisional squad for the upcoming 2024 European Championships.



