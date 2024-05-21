Kobbie Mainoo and Jarell Quansah in provisional Euro 2024 squad

Kobbie Mainoo

England's provisional squad for the Euro 2024 Championship includes Kobbie Mainoo and Jarell Quansah, as announced by Manager Gareth Southgate.

Mainoo, who has already played for the Three Lions, has shown consistent performances for Manchester United this season.



On the other hand, Quansah, with an impressive breakthrough season at Liverpool, has also made it to the provisional squad.



Both players will be hoping to secure a spot in the final squad to represent England in the upcoming tournament against Serbia, Denmark, and Slovenia.

Their potential participation in the Euros could mark the end of any chances of playing for Ghana's national team.



