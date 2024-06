Kobbie Mainoo

Source: Footballghana

Gareth Southgate has finalized his squad for the 2024 European Championships, including Kobbie Mainoo but leaving out Jarrel Quansah.

The announcement was made on Thursday, just before the tournament kicks off on June 15.

Despite Quansah's strong season with Liverpool, Mainoo's previous international experience and impressive performance this season secured him a spot in the squad.



